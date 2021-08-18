‘Mike’ Blount
Baker City, 1973-2021
Michael “Mike” Blount, 48, of Baker City died Aug. 6, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A memorial service and celebration of Mike’s life will take place Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at the Harvest Christian Church, 3720 Birch St. in Baker City.
Michael Stephen Blount was born on May 17, 1973, at Ridgecrest, California. He was raised in California until 2001. He married Victoria Thompson in 2005.
Most of Michael’s life was pursuing his passion for cooking. The last several years he developed a barbecue smoker business, Innovation BBQ. He catered events, weddings, grand openings, church events and more. Michael developed five signature sauces and two custom rubs, marketed through Elkhorn Custom Meats & Deli. His smoker set is still at the deli and continues to be used for many events.
His biggest passion of all was in his relationship with Jesus! Michael had the ability to reach out and love others who were hurting. He especially loved children, from newborns to full grown kids, he loved them all. Michael played the drums on the worship team at Agape Church and blessed many with his love of music.
Michael enjoyed motorcycles. He had two beautiful rides during his lifetime. He liked going on road trips and pairing up with others.
His special pet was Chewy. He taught Chewy how to high five, shake and sit down pretty. Chewy continues to look for Michael.
Michael would want to be remembered for the journey he was on. He had a drive that helped him touch so many people. Michael wanted every part of his life to be a walk with the Lord. Everything from his barbecue business to his relationships with family, friends and loved ones was done to the glory of God. He had a huge heart and a huge personality to go with it. Michael’s family wasn’t always blood to him, but the people that were loyal to him, God being his most loyal family of all.
Michael is survived by his mother, Kathy Hickman; his children, Christopher and Kylee Blount, Kileeken Kucher and Mikayla Passer; his sisters, Bonnie Barthel, Sherry Tanis and Diane Elledge; his uncles, Vito DeBartolo and Roy Mushrush; his cousins, Anthony and Daniel DeBartolo, Cari Edgerton, and Hal and Greg Russie; and many brothers, sisters and kids in the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Wilma Hickman; his father, Stephen Blount; his daughter, Brittney Blount; his brother, Don Huff; his sister, Stephanie Neilson; and his aunts, Carol DeBartolo and Midge Mushrush.
Those who would like to make a donation in memory of Michael may do so to the Christian Motorcycle Association through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
