Mona Humes
Richland, 1952-2020
Mona Humes, 68, of Richland, died the morning of June 19, 2020, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date; a private family gathering will be held; at her request there will be no funeral.
Mona was born on March 2, 1952, at Eugene to Bud and Hazel Smith. She was raised and educated in Junction City. Mona attended Junction City High School and graduated in 1970.
Mona’s working career included being a CNA at a nursing home in Junction City. However, she prided herself on being the best Mom in the world.
She lived in many places throughout her life including Bellingham, Washington, Burns, Elmira and Richland.
Mona enjoyed springtime, gardening, yellow roses and daisies. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, being outdoors, camping and fishing and being “high” on life. She loved crocheting and lived her life by the philosophy of all things, “peace, love and happiness.”
Her favorite catch phrases included: TMI; always and forever, forever and always; They’re just kids and Why?” “I love you” was always spoken. She had enough love to love the entire world and she’d still have love left in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Hazel Smith; her son, Billy Humes; and her beloved dog, Bear.
Mona is survived by her daughters, Melissa Humes and Sonya Bennett; her son, Jason Humes; her brothers, Ray and Casey Smith and Jim Crye; her sister, Doris Edwards; her grandchildren, Kristina Appleton, Alisha and Tom Bennett, Tyanha Humes and Dakota Farley, and Adam and Henry Humes; her great-grandchildren, Denali, Case, Everett, Blaine, Paisley, Laney, Jocelynn and Aspen; nieces Pati Key, Catherine, Jessica and Breanna Smith, Ivory Stover, Aimee and Tracy; and her nephews, Eddie Edwards and Ray Smith Jr.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Mona, the family suggests either the FFA, Hope4paws or the nonprofit # F C Cancer Foundation through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
