Montie Wisdom
Baker City, 1943-2020
Montie Wisdom, 77, of Baker City, died July 6, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service will take place on Aug. 1 from noon to 4 p.m. at 2201 Miller Ave. in Baker City.
Montie was born on Feb. 7, 1943, at Boise to Floyd and Muriel (Axtell) Wisdom. He attended Boise High School, graduating in 1961. Montie devoted 7 years and 3 months to the Army and the National Guard; he ranked a Pvt E-2 (P). After he was honorably discharged from the military, Montie worked as a cement mason, following in his father’s footsteps as he was a cement finisher; Montie retired from cement masonry in 1986. He also owned and operated an antique restoration and sales shop called “Oldies But Goodies.”
He enjoyed fishing, WWF Wrestling, gardening, camping, and rock collecting. Before his retirement, he belonged to the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Union Local 355 in San Rafael, California.
Montie loved his family’s ranch in Cavendish, Idaho. Every year the Wisdoms held a family gathering where they had a horseshoe tournament. He would talk and talk about the fun times, and he never missed one. He had a sparkle in his eye that was special.
Montie is survived by his brother, Donald Wisdom of Weiser, Idaho; his sister, Hazel Wisdom Finch of Washington; his two sons, Montie Ray Wisdom of Forest Grove and Matthew Wisdom of Boise. He is also survived by many stepchildren, which he considered his own, and numerous grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Wisdom and Muriel (Axtell) Wisdom; and his brother, Edward Wisdom.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heart ’N Home Hospice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Montie or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
