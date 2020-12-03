Nancy Asher
Formerly of Baker City, 1937-2020
Nancy (Fuller) Asher, 83, a Baker City native, died on Nov. 29, 2020, at Portland.
She was cremated at Riverview Abbey in Portland.
Nancy graduated from Baker High School in 1955. She served in the Women’s Army Corps from 1955-58. She settled in Portland in 1962.
Nancy is survived by three siblings, Margret (Kitty) Nichols, Robert Fuller and Raymond Fuller; and her three children, Denise Green, Charles Staten and Jason Asher.
