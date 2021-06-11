Nancy Bush
Baker City, 1935-2021
Nancy Elizabeth Bush, 85, of Baker City, died June 4, 2021, at Memory Lane Homes in Baker City.
A family service was held at the New Hope Church in Baker City on June 8.
Mrs. Bush was born on Nov. 27, 1935, at Toledo, Ohio, to James and Helen (Lucas) Ashley. She married Joe R. Bush on April 13, 1985, in Cedar Hill, Texas. She spent her years being a pastor’s wife and secretary. Some of Nancy’s favorite hobbies included knitting, cooking, solving puzzles and gardening, and she was a member of New Hope Church in Baker City.
Mrs. Bush is survived by her husband, Rev. Joe R. Bush of Baker City; her sons, Mack Goshorn Jr. of Baker City and Don Goshorn of Garland, Texas; her sister, Donalda Meyers of Lamhertville, Michigan; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Powers; and a sister, Joyce Montoya.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Hope Church through Coles Tribute Center, 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814. To offer online condolences to Nancy’s family, go to www.colestributecenter.
