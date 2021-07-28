Nancy Curtiss
Baker City, 1954-2021
Nancy Curtiss, 66, of Baker City, died July 19, 2021, in hospice care.
Her graveside service took place Tuesday, July 27 at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Nancy was born on Oct. 28, 1954, at Irumagawa, Japan, to Fred L. and Dorothy I. (Mosley) Norwood. Being the daughter of an Air Force pilot, Nancy lived in New Mexico, Abilene, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada, before marrying the love of her life, Donald Curtiss, on Aug. 13, 1983, at Caliente, Nevada.
They then moved to Don’s hometown of Baker City. Nancy loved spending time huckleberrying with Don, time with their grandchildren, gardening, and having visits from friends. She had a kind heart and helped anyone who needed it. She also made and donated lap quilts to cancer patients.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Wanda Norwood and Eilene Curtiss; her brothers-in-law, Archbishop Elden Curtiss and Tom Curtiss; her stepchildren, Jim (Janice) Curtiss, Michael Curtiss, Theresa Curtiss and John Curtiss; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Curtiss; her parents, Fred and Dorothy Norwood; her brother, Fred L. Norwood Jr.; her stepsons, Don Jr., Mark and Joe Curtiss; and her brother-in-law, Dave Curtiss.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Heart ’N Home Hospice.
