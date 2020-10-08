Nancy Denson
Halfway, 1935-2020
Surrounded by her children, Nancy Steele Denson, 85, died Sept. 18, 2020, at her home in Portland, Oregon.
A celebration of Nancy’s life with Father Suresh Kumar Telagani officiating, will take place on the grounds at St. Therese Catholic Church in Halfway on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m.
Nancy was born at Milwaukie, Oregon, the daughter of Irene and Eldon Steele. She had two sisters, Helen (Sis), Mae (Bub) and a brother, Tom.
She was raised on her family’s pansy seed farm and attended elementary and high school at St. Mary’s School in Portland. She graduated from the University of Oregon.
After graduation, Nancy taught fifth grade for the Redwood City School District, California, in the early 1960s. Her famous story was when a student brought in a baby rattlesnake for “Show and Tell.”
After retiring from teaching, Nancy’s primary focus was raising her growing family and supporting Dale while he built a real estate brokerage business.
Once the children were older, Nancy accepted a teaching assignment with Telesensory Systems (TSI) in the 1970s. TSI developed revolutionary technological aids for blind people that converted printed type to tactile forms.
She was an early instructor for TSI, traveling both domestically and internationally developing training programs.
Although both Nancy and Dale were Oregonians who attended the University of Oregon at the same time, they found each other socializing at a local hangout, the Peanut Factory. Upon meeting Nancy, Dale told her he was going to be a millionaire and he wanted to marry her. They were engaged three months later.
Nancy and Dale Denson married in 1962 on St. Patrick’s Day. They had three children, Brad, Whitney, and Jeff. They resided in Palo Alto, California, Portland, Oregon, and their ranch in Halfway, Oregon.
Nancy and Dale were a devoted couple, supporting each other through difficult times. Especially after Nancy had a serious, debilitating stroke in 2013, Dale was always working with the children to find the best care for Nancy, and to secure ways to make life comfortable and fulfilling.
Nancy was a true fighter and never gave up trying to regain her speech. She taught us all to never give up, her family said. They enjoyed their grandchildren and liked having them at the ranch with them.
Nancy enjoyed many hobbies in life — reading murder mysteries, playing golf, riding horses, playing bridge, and, especially, spending time on her ranch in Halfway where no weed was safe!
Besides her love of teaching and ranching, Nancy was an accomplished cook and an early disciple of Julia Child. Her jams and pickles were outstanding.
A true Irishwoman, her favorite color was green, her favorite flower was a Steele Jumbo Pansy, and, of course, springtime.
Nancy and Dale traveled to many countries, always enjoying new adventures, and meeting and making new friends. Some of their favorite travels were to Europe and Africa.
Nancy’s husband, Dale, preceded her in death; as did her parents; sister, Helen; and brother, Tom.
She is survived by her children, Brad Denson (Helen Denson) of Halfway, Whitney Denson (David Acosta)of Palo Alto, California, and Jeff Denson (Silvia Smart) of Portland; grandchildren, Alex Snider (Denson), Dale Denson, Walter Denson, James Denson, Emila Smart-Denson and Henry Smart-Denson; and sister, Mae.
Remembrances may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton School or the Pine Valley Fair Association though Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences may be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
