Nancy Gover

Nancy Carol Gover, 78, a longtime Richland resident, died Oct. 15, 2021, at her residence at Sunnyside Prestige in Sunnyside, Washington.
A memorial service for Nancy will take place on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. at the old Methodist church (currently Eagle Valley Community church) in Richland. Refreshments will be served in the church after the memorial in the church, followed by graveside services at the cemetery.
Nancy was born on March 28, 1943, in Baker City to William and Mary Anna Gover. Nancy graduated from Eagle Valley High School in 1961. She attended Eastern Oregon State College and graduated in 1965 with a degree in Education.
Nancy’s first teaching job was in Milton-Freewater. She then taught in Arlington and returned to Richland, and taught in the Pine Eagle School District until her retirement.
Nancy was a longtime member of the Richland Methodist Church. After retiring from teaching, she served on several Baker County boards. She was elected mayor of Richland and served two terms.
Nancy enjoyed travel with close friends and family. Her travels included Mexico which was her favorite, Hawaii, Branson and many others. Taking each of her nieces and nephews on a trip for their ninth birthday was a highlight for her. Nancy also loved music, cake making and crafts.
Survivors include her brother, Bill Gover and his wife, Marti, of Benton City, Washington; her brother-in-law, Dean Woods of Baker City; seven nieces and nephews and two generations of great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ranny Gover; and her sisters, Beth Windham and Julia Ann Woods.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy can be made to the Hilary Bonn Benevolence Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
