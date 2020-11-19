Nancy Murray
Formerly of Baker City, 1944-2020
Nancy Jane Savage Murray, 75, of Seattle, and formerly of Baker City, died peacefully on Nov. 3, 2020.
Nancy was born on Nov. 12, 1944, at Lewiston, Idaho. The family moved from Asotin, Washington, to Baker City in 1945. Nancy attended school in Baker City, graduating from Baker High School. She went on to graduate from Blue Mountain Community College with a degree as a dental assistant. While working as a technician for Dr. Jones in Pendleton, she met her future husband, Paul Murray. They were married and lived in Heppner for a couple of years before moving to Seattle, where they lived for over 40 years.
Nancy worked as a dental assistant for a while and then for the Highline School District, where she worked with special needs children for many years.
Nancy always put other people’s needs ahead of her own. She loved knitting and quilting, giving many beautiful quilts and knitted items to family and friends. She always had a smile for everyone, lending a hand wherever she could. She was deeply loved and will be missed.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Robert (Marie) of Baker City; her sisters, Judy Vancil (Bob) of Redmond, and Janet Norton (Bill) of Visalisa, California; her sister-in-law, Deanne Savage of Frisco, Texas; her daughters, Sharon Thielman (Paul), Bonnie Malgarini (Mike), Kimberly Murray and Tina Murray; and her grandchildren, Lee Anne, Jacob, Lynnsey, Donald, Marissa and Mia.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard (Spud) and Nan Savage; her brother, Richard Savage; and her husband, Paul Murray.
