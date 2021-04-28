Nick Ballou
Baker City, 1977-2021
Nick Joe Ballou, 44, of Baker City, died April 18, 2021, at his residence.
There will be a celebration of life service for Nick on Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at the Blue Mountain Baptist Church, 2998 Eighth St. in Baker City.
There will also be a celebration of life and scattering of ashes on Sunday, May 2, beginning at noon. The scattering of ashes will take place near Mason Dam; assemble at the Main Event at noon, then drive out to the location for the scattering.
Nicky was born on Feb. 18, 1977, at Caldwell, Idaho, to Terry Ballou and Charlene Hill. He worked as a chef for several restaurants, his most recent place of employment was the Main Event in Baker City for the last year. Nick also worked as a barber, and he was very proud of this accomplishment.
He was also the proud father of five children — Andrew, Chance, Tekya, Dakota, and Caden — and a proud grandfather of two. Nick enjoyed watching movies, fishing, camping, being a comedian for his family and friends, and road trips. He was up for any adventure at any time.
Nick is survived by his children and grandchildren; his mother; and his brother, Brent Ellison.
He is preceded in death by his father, Terry Ballou; and his brother, Andy Hill.
To leave an online condolence for Nick’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
