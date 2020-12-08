Norma Clapp
Formerly of Baker City, 1944-2020
Norma Alice (Baker) Clapp, 76, died Nov. 18, 2020, at her home in Payette, Idaho, to be rejoined with loved ones who have gone before.
Cremation was under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Norma was born on Sept. 1, 1944, in Thayer, Missouri, to Joseph and Virginia Baker. She was the third of four sisters, including Rosetta Joy, Patricia Ann, and Nelcie Jean. Growing up, the family lived in primarily Missouri, California and Idaho. She often told stories of life with her sisters like walking to the corner store to get giant pickles or singing in their local church.
In 1962, after graduating from high school, she married Charles Fenwick of Pocatello, Idaho. After his return from Vietnam, they had four children, Charles Jr. “Chuck,” Virginia “Ginny,” Philip “Andy” and Nancy. Norma and Charles were divorced in 1982.
Norma loved to travel. Her grandchildren were among her favorite companions on these escapades; such as the trip to the Grand Canyon with the granddaughters or the Seattle trip with the grandsons. She also enjoyed the Alaskan Cruise with best friend, Rita, and the European trip with late husband, Eldon.
Family was very important to Norma and she would bend over backward to help in any way she could. Her greatest joy was when the entire family could gather for meals or special occasions. She loved beading and doing other craft projects with her sisters. It is unsure how much crafting actually got done versus laughter and simply spending time together.
She had a great sense of humor and loved to play games. She even recruited friends to dress up in crazy costumes with her for Halloween. While living in Baker City, she was part of the local theater organization and even traveled to New York City with a group to see a Broadway show.
She was very involved with various church groups, from teaching children’s classes to leading Christmas plays to taking part in women’s study groups. She enjoyed attending ladies retreats with her daughter, Ginny.
She was also very active in her local senior centers in Baker City and Payette. There she met her late husband, Eldon. They both loved to dance and enjoy each other’s company.
Some of the jobs she held were front office work at optometric offices in Oregon and as a commodities picker for Albertsons Sundries in Boise.
Recently, one of her favorite pastimes was watching “Dr. Pimple Popper” with her grandchildren. Priority time was set aside each Saturday night for the “Lawrence Welk Show.” She was a lover of black-and-white Westerns and “Perry Mason.” Her bright yellow house was decorated throughout with butterflies and bird houses as well as her thrift store “treasures” of glassware and dolls.
She is survived by two sisters, Rosetta of Boise and Nelcie of Payette; her four children, Chuck of Prineville, Ginny of Caldwell, Idaho, and Andy and Nancy of Payette, Idaho; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be made to Norma’s family at www.shafferjensen.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.