Norman Proffitt
Baker City, 1933-2020
Norman Proffitt, 84, of Baker City, died on July 3, 2020, at his home.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place.
Norman was born on Jan. 16, 1936, at Loudon, Tennessee, to Bessie Mae (Brown) Proffitt. He joined the United States Navy (Seabees) before graduating high school and served his country for four years as a CD3 and an EOH3. After his honorable departure from the military he used his experience to become a heavy equipment operator at Burnt River Lumber Company and Ellingson Lumber Company for 39 years, retiring in 1995. After his retirement he continued to operate heavy equipment because he enjoyed it so much; there wasn’t a piece of heavy equipment Norman couldn’t operate.
Norman married Betty (Messer) Proffitt at Weiser, Idaho, on July 23, 1963; they were married for over 55 years before she passed away in 2019. Together they raised six rowdy boys — Charlie, Larry, David, Bob, Thomas and Norman Jr. Betty and Norman did everything in life as a team. He enjoyed many hobbies such as prospecting, taking rides in the mountains, trips to the coast, huckleberry picking, snowmobiling and sledding. Norman also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a simple, straightforward, hardworking man with a love for his wife and boys that could not be topped. He took pride in teaching the boys numerous life skills including an impeccable work ethic and a strong handshake. The boys grew to love the same hobbies as Norman — camping, hunting, fishing, woodworking, mushroom hunting, and causing a little ruckus every now and then. Norman had a tough exterior but his heart would melt for his wife Betty. He was adored by many and will be greatly missed.
Norman is survived by his sons: Charlie (Kim) Mespelt of Baker City, Larry Mespelt of Clarkston, Washington, David (Julie) Mespelt of Baker City, Bob (Arletta) Mespelt of Dunseith, North Dakota, and Norman (Jessie) Proffitt Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his in-laws, Denny (Bonnie) Messer of Lebanon, Oregon, Bonnie Arthur of Baker City, and Cindy Hoskins of Baker City; and 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Proffitt; his son, Thomas Mespelt; his mother, Bessie Proffitt; his siblings, Elsie Mclintock, Dorothy Cassidy and Gene Proffitt; and his in-laws, Oather Messer, Mable Rose and Faye Messer.
Memorial contributions may be made to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Norman or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.