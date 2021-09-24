Pam Cantrall, 74, passed away in her sleep on Aug. 12, 2021.
There will be a graveside service Oct. 2 at noon MDT at the Alpha Cemetery in Cascade, Idaho.
Pam was born on Feb. 3, 1947, Robert and Leezetta Martin. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family playing games, and going out to play bingo whenever she got the chance.
She is survived by her brothers, Dick Martin, Keith Martin and Rodney Martin; her three children, Cary Cooper of Hermiston, Dawn West of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Tammy Peterson of Sandy, Oregon; her stepchildren, Eric Cantrall and Molly Carter; her 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cal Cantrall; her brother, Timothy Martin; and her sister, Karen Martin.
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Cantrall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.