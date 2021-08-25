Pamela Mathson

Pamela Joan Mathson, 72, of Dillon, Montana, and formerly of Haines, passed away holding the hands of the love of her life on Aug. 21, 2021.
Pam was born on Dec. 21, 1948, at Pendleton. Pam grew up in the small town of Haines with her parents and three siblings. In 1955, Pam met David Mathson, whom she would marry and spend the rest of her life raising kids, grandkids, and all their many beloved pets together.
Pam and Dave moved to Dillon in 1972 and made it their permanent home. Pam spent her years with her husband, kids and grandkids exploring Southwest Montana. Every weekend was spent camping, riding horses and mules, fishing, dirt biking, snowmobiling, hunting, or getting firewood. Many nights have been spent listening to the stories of the adventures in the mountains of Montana.
One of Pam’s biggest wishes was to see Hawaii, and she was promised by Dave for many years that he would take her. For their 50th anniversary he finally made good on his word and took her for a weeklong trip. She had never been more surprised than the moment she came in and was surprised by her entire family that wanted to help them celebrate their loving marriage and got an even bigger surprise when Dave told her they were going to Hawaii.
There was nothing in life though that Pam loved more than her family. Everything Pam did in her life was for her family. She was there for every one of her family members and made sure that every single one of them was taken care of.
Pam worked at the sheriff’s department for 32 years, serving the Southwest Montana community. She made many friends working at the sheriff’s department that she loved working with every day.
Pam is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dave Mathson; her son, David Mathson Jr. (Kathy); her two daughters Deana Whitten (Richard) and Darlene Snow (Jim); her grandkids, David III and Cody Mathson, Tim Mathson (Alicia), Torrey Roberts (Anica), Tara Roberts (Chris), and Jessie and Jaynae Buell; her great-grandkids, Kaylee and Adaline Mathson, K’Lani Roberts, Ellie Colon and Daxton Buell; her sister, Sally Scelson (Aldrich); her brother, Jim Aldrich (Chris); and many nieces and nephews.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Eula Aldrich, and her brother, Ronald Hung.
To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Mathson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.