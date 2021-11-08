Pamela Tritt

Devoted mother and grandmother Pamela Jean Tritt, 74, died Oct. 28, 2021, at her home in Baker City.
Pam was born on Sept. 10, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Robert and Grace Fawcett. She moved with her family in 1951 to Southern California, where she attended Monroe High School, graduating in 1965.
She met her husband, Richard Tritt, while living in Southern California. They married in 1967 and had three children.
During a visit with family in Baker City they fell in love with the area, which led to their decision to relocate from Valencia, California, in 1977.
Pam and Richard purchased a small acreage where they raised their children. There they kept sheep, a couple pigs, horses and a dairy cow. During the winter you would find more lambs living inside the house than children.
Pam devoted her life to her family as a stay-at-home mom. She spent several years involved in local 4-H clubs with her children, teaching ceramics and entering many things in the county fair. When her children were grown, she worked for several businesses in Baker City until her retirement.
She was a proud member of the Red Hat Society and the Baker City Eagles Lodge, considering members of those organizations as her extended family. She enjoyed meeting up with friends to socialize and play cards.
Pam is survived by her daughter, Shannon Brown, and her husband, Steve Brown of Sandy; her sons, Scott Tritt and his wife, Lorrie Tritt, of Baker City, and Steve Tritt and his wife, Heather Tritt, of Lebanon; her grandchildren, Tristen Tritt, Matthew Brown, Tommy Tritt and Miranda Tritt; her sister, Janice Plumbtree, and her husband, Larry, of Baker City; her brother, Robert (Bud) Fawcett and his wife, Carla, of Apple Valley, California; her nephews, Wayne Plumbtree of Albany, and Justin Plumbtree of Baker City; and her nieces, Elizabeth Miller of Baker City, and Alison Everson of Richfield, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Baker City Eagles Lodge Scholarship Fund through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Hang on!
Before you go...
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Hang On!
Before you go...
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.