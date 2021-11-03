Patsy “Pat” Duffey, 77, of La Grande, happily passed away Oct. 15, 2021. In her own words, she wants all of her acquaintances and dear friends to know that if you are reading this, she no longer poses a threat.
There will not be an after-life celebration because she wanted to attend her own party. She had that party on June 16, 2019, and invited over 400 friends and family. Many attended and she hopes you were one of them.
Pat was born in Baker City on June 17, 1944. After attending and graduating from Saint Francis De Sales Academy, Pat commuted daily to Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, where she completed a degree in Biology. She then attended Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona, where she devoted herself to studying, conducting research, and earning a doctorate degree in Zoology with an emphasis in Genetics.
In 1972, Pat returned to La Grande and became a highly esteemed and respected professor and Dean of Sciences at Eastern Oregon State College. Pat conducted additional research on genetic influences on cataracts of the eyes with Oregon Health Sciences University. As a professor she had the unique ability to make complex things easily understood.
If you didn’t know Pat Duffey, it is certainly too bad for you and those around you. Generous to a fault, always sharing with others, organizing “orphan dinners” for college students during holidays, delivering meals to remote senior citizens, organizing benefit “soup suppers” and concerts with local artists, are just some of the ways Pat gave back to the community.
Pat will be very much missed by family, friends, and the countless number of folks she has helped and positively affected during her lifetime.
Survivors are many and they know exactly who they are.
Pat wanted you to know that at least you got a hopefully interesting story about her by taking the time to read this.
If you’re inclined to donate on her behalf, there are a couple of organizations that were always worthy of Pat’s attention: The Humane Association, 3212 Hwy 30, La Grande, OR 97850, and Shelter From the Storm, 10901 Island Avenue, Island City, OR 97850.
