Pat Leonard
Baker City, 1931-2021
Patsy Ann (Hinkson) Leonard, 89, of Baker City, died on Jan. 11, 2021, at her home.
There will be no funeral services.
Patsy was born on Sept. 13, 1931, at Eugene. Her mother was Margaret Pearl (Elliott) Hinkson, and her father was Robert Hinkson. Pat had a younger sibling named Bud.
Patsy grew up on her grandfather’s dairy farm in Eugene, and she helped with the milking chores. She attended a small country school in grades 1-9 and then went to Eugene High and graduated in 1949. Patsy played softball in her teens on an elite Emerald’s Girls team. She played catcher for several years. Pat also rodeoed. She entered many reining competitions and won several all-around honors.
Besides working on the family farm, Pat also worked as a receptionist at the Eugene Police Department. Her uncle was the chief of police at that time.
Pat attended Oregon State Agricultural College in 1950 for one year. She joined a sorority and majored in nutrition. She met the love of her life, John Leonard, and quit school and married him in 1951. Together they had four children over the next six years: Brad, Kirk, Rory and Shan. Pat worked as John’s bookkeeper for his log trucking business. They sold their land and trucks in 1960 and moved from Cottage Grove to Baker. They purchased The 88 Center in town and ran that business for more than 30 years. They renamed the store Leonard’s 88 Center. The store changed locations on Main Street three times. The second time, they added a craft store in the bigger store’s basement with craft classes being taught. Then later, they moved again and became Leonard’s Idea Shop. It was a big success. Pat always said she did not sell anything necessary for life in The Idea Shop, but everything was only for your enjoyment.
Once John and Pat got their store established, they purchased the Mini Ranch just 3 miles out of town. They thought it would be a great place to raise their kids. They also began to raise quarter horses as well. They started with a brood mare named House Party. Her first colt was called Party House, and she ran Top AAA at Portland Meadows on her first race. Later she became their second brood mare, and eventually, Jordan Ruth Bars was their third mare. They raised many colts off these three mares and had about 20 colts that they sold to racehorse people or ran them on the race circuit themselves. John was their trainer. Their two biggest successes at the track were Party’s Jet and Party Street. Party’s Jet won 20 races in one year and received a national award for that. They stood that horse as a stallion for many years and had to build extra barns to house all the mares at the Mini Ranch. Then Party Street (a mare) came along and broke all kinds of records at Portland Meadows and won the most money of all the horses they raised. John and Pat quit racing horses after about 20 years of fun. Pat was the mastermind in deciding what studs to breed their mares to and what to name them. She loved studying bloodlines of the horse world.
Pat took time to volunteer as a 4-H Horse leader of a club named Boots and Saddles. She and her co-leader, Ralph Callaway, took their students on three-day trail rides each year. Families of the club members were always invited. The other unique thing that Pat started within the club was a horse drill team. Pat designed the costumes for the riders and the horses. She choreographed the patterns the kids were to follow and had them perform their program to the tune of “The Yellow Rose of Texas.” Pat also served as a 4-H Horse Judge in other counties when she had time.
Pat and John were both civic-minded and belonged to the Chamber of Commerce and other committees that helped beautify Baker City. The Historic Baker City committee widened the streets and paved new sidewalks. The old storefronts from the past were also brought back to Main Street. Pat worked on tourism for Baker County. She served as the president of Soroptimists in town and president of the Christian Women’s Club. She was a member of the Quarter Horse Association and The Racing Commission. Pat won Baker City Woman of the Year in 1985. She was most proud of that honor and award.
Pat loved to play bridge and played with two different groups. Cards of any kind were fun for her to play. John and Pat loved to dance, so they joined “Me and You,” which held many Baker City dances.
Pat loved needlework and knitting as well as many other crafts. She did several beautiful projects that usually had horses, cowboys, or Indians on them. Pat loved to read poetry, and she even wrote some of her own. Pat liked to talk to people and tell stories. She often was late to appointments because she usually was talking someone’s leg off somewhere.
Pat belonged to the Calvary Baptist Church when her children were young. Later in life, she just went to Bible studies with a group of friends in town. Pat was happy that she brought many people to know Jesus and always shared her testimony with anyone who wanted to listen. Her brother Bud was a missionary for Campus Crusade and traveled the world. Both spread the Gospel in their own way.
Pat resided on her Mini Ranch with John until his death in February 2020. Pat struggled with dementia during her last few years of life. She had a stroke 11 days before she died at her home.
Pat is survived by her children, Brad Leonard of Scio, Kirk Leonard and his wife, Michelle (Campbell) Leonard of La Grande, Rory Leonard and his wife, Linda (Conard) Leonard of Haines, and Shan (Leonard) Wattenburger and her husband, Bruce Wattenburger of Redmond; her grandchildren: Zackary Leonard and his wife Jackie (Barreto) Leonard of McMinnville, Rebekah (Leonard) Bowland and her husband, Dustin Bowland, of Baker City, Allyson (Wattenburger) Clark and her husband, Cor-ey Clark of Redmond, Kyle Wattenburger of Redmond, and JayCe Leonard of La Grande; her great-grandchildren, Teagan and Zoey Clark, Conagher and Raylee Leonard, and Cara Jo Bowland, who died Oct. 20, 2020.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother.
Contributions in Pat’s memory can be made to the McEwen Bible Fellowship in care of Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Patsy’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
