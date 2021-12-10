Pat Lewis
North Powder, 1938-2021
Patricia Anne (Pat) Lewis, 91, a longtime North Powder resident, died Dec. 2, 2021, at Valley View Nursing and Rehab in Boise.
A memorial service will take place in the spring at the North Powder Cemetery with a celebration of life at the North Powder Methodist Church. The date will be announced at a later time.
Pat was born on Nov. 27, 1930, in North Powder, the daughter of John Alexander Shaw and Pearl Laurel (Wicks) Shaw. Pat’s early years were spent on the family ranch helping her parents with livestock, wheat harvest and haying. She attended a one-room schoolhouse and went to school either on horseback or riding in a sleigh during the winter. Pat graduated from North Powder High School in 1949, and attended Oregon State University in Corvallis until December 1950. That December, she married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Lewis in North Powder. She joined him in running a family dairy with 220 Holstein cows until the 1970s when they sold the cows and focused on farming.
In addition to being the mother of five children and helping with the farm, Pat became a talented artist focusing on oil and watercolor painting. In 1969 and 1970, she took classes from Treasure Valley Community College and eventually enrolled at Eastern Oregon University in the spring of 1980. Pat completed her degree in August 1989 with a bachelor of science in art. She exhibited her work at various galleries around the state and continued to paint and draw into her 90s. During those years she was active in Crossroads Art Center and chaired “Art-In-The- Park” one year at the Miners Jubilee in Baker City.
Pat loved gardening and spent her summers growing fruits and vegetables and abundant flowers. She started her plants in a greenhouse attached to their home and designed and created a beautiful yard. In the mid 1990s, she began growing mint plants in a commercial greenhouse behind their home for transplant on the farm.
As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Pat delighted in the lives of her children and was known to paint lovely cards for their birthdays. She was a hub for the children and their children living around the country.
Pat is survived by her children, Greg Lewis, Douglas Lewis (Mary), Lisa Lawson (Kerry), and Angela Brown (Don); her sister, Merrie Jacqueline Zimmerman; her grandchildren, Alaina Lewis, Anya Lewis, Ava Lewis, Jason Lewis, Stephen Lewis (Julie), Ashley Lawson, Kristine Lawson, Alex Brown and Megan Brown; and her great-grandchildren, Everly Lewis and Carson Lewis.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 2010; her son, Stephen, in 1958; and her sisters, Margaret S. Rayburn and Jane S. Walch.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
