Patricia Bork
Saint Helens, 1939-2021
Patricia Bork, 82, of Saint Helens, died June 30, 2021.
She was born on March 25, 1939.
She is survived by her son, Duane (Gaylene) Morris of Baker City; her grandson, Allen Morris of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; her brother, Thomas (Lynn) Allen of Jacksonville, Florida; and many in-laws, stepchildren and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline and Conrad Allen; her stepmother, Betty Allen; brother, John Allen II; her sisters, Susan Pierce and Pennie Dowdy; her husband, Alan Bork; and her sons, Patric and William Morris.
