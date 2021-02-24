Patrick Yankey
Formerly of Baker City, 1951-2021
Patrick Yankey, 69, a longtime Portland resident and former Baker City resident, died Feb. 16, 2021, at his home in Portland.
At Patrick’s request, there will be no services. Interment will be at the Haines Cemetery at a later date.
Patrick is survived by his sister, Lisa Kirsop of Auburndale, Florida; his brothers, John Kim Yankey of Oregon City, Greg Yankey of Milwaukie, Oregon, and Ron Yankey of LaPine.
