Paul Bennett
Baker City, 1935-2020
Paul Bennett, 85, of Baker City, died peacefully at his home on Oct. 2, 2020, surrounded by his son and grandkids.
A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.
Paul was born on Jan. 31, 1935, at La Grande. He spent the majority of his youth in Oregon City where he attended a variety of schools. He completed his education early with a diploma from the eighth grade, which he received in Aurora, Oregon. Due to family circumstances he was unable to continue his education, as he was needed to provide for his family.
Paul joined the United States Air Force in 1952. He was stationed in Iceland during the Korean Conflict. In his free time he pitched and played softball and joined a band where he played the spoons.
In 1955, Paul married Patricia Meyers at Sacramento, California. They later divorced.
On Nov. 29, 1969, he found love again when he married Alice Horsch at Vancouver, Washington. They, too, divorced.
Following his 4 years in the Air Force, Paul worked for Aerojet Gen. Corporation at Sacramento, for Boeing at Portland, and for Western Electric at Vancouver. He then began his own company, N.W. Salvage, doing demolition and wrecking for 45 years. He retired at 80 years old.
Paul enjoyed fishing, gardening and listening to local bands. His hobby was transporting entertainers back and forth from the airport to different venues around Oregon and Washington. During that time he acquired about 400 autographed photographs of the performers he transported. Many of these pictures hung on the wall of his home and he loved to tell the stories of the stars and the friends he made along the way.
Paul adored his little Havanese dog, Charlie, and they were always together these past 14 years. Paul lived by the philosophy of “do unto others as you wish to be done unto you.” Paul will be remembered for his generosity to others and always paying it forward.
Paul is survived by his son, Michael Bennett of Baker City; his daughter, Deena Smith of St. Joseph, Missouri; his brothers, James Bennett of Sedona, Arizona, and Fred Dennis of Dufur; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Higgins and Laura Bennett; his sisters, Betsy Mercer and Irene Pedersen; his brothers, James Bennett and Charles Willis; and his furry companion, Charlie.
The family suggests contributions in memory of Paul be made to Community Connection or the American Cancer Society through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.