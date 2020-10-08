Paul Johnson
Formerly of Baker City, 1955-2020
Paul Kenneth Johnson, 65, of Newberg and formerly of Baker City, died Oct. 1, 2020.
His memorial service will take place Oct. 11 at noon at Grace Baptist Church in Newberg. Masks are required. There will be visiting in the parking lot after the service.
Paul had several cancers, including bone cancer. He also had a very rare disease, amyloidosis, which was caused by the multiple myeloma.
Paul was born on Sept. 30, 1955, at McMinnville to John A. and Mary (Walter) Johnson. He was the oldest of five children. Paul went to school at Powers, Empire, Coos Bay and Lincoln City. He graduated from Baker High School. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Judson Baptist College.
Paul was a very hard-working man. He loved building maintenance, landscaping and custodial work. Through the years he worked for Judson Baptist College, George Fox College and Bethel Baptist Church.
He was Papa to his granddaughters and great-granddaughters. He loved his family. Paul loved growing his dahlias and he always had a fantastic garden.
Paul had a beautiful voice and often did special music in church. He was a Christian camp counselor and Sunday School teacher. He was a strong Christian man who loved fellowship with Grace Baptist Church in Newberg.
Paul is survived by his wife of 39 1/2 years, Diana (Bigelow) Johnson; his three children, Amy Johnson, Laura (Yoon) Saeteurn and Ken (April) Johnson; five granddaughters, Jay Wheatley, Makenzie Foster, Kinsley and Maci Johnson, and Cami Saeteurn; two great-granddaughters, Willow Wheatley and Emerie Foster; his mother, Mary Johnson of Baker City; his sister, Sally (Bob) Michels of Texas; his brothers, Dan of Albany, Johnny (Julie) of Utah, and Sam (Heidi) of Baker City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.