Perry Jacobs
Keating, 1961-2021
Perry Jacobs, 60, of Keating, died Sept. 10, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise from heart surgery complications.
His memorial service will take place Thursday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Baker City Christian Church, 675 Highway 7. Friends are invited to join the family for a dinner reception immediately following the service.
Perry Eugene Jacobs was born on Jan. 17, 1961, at Baker to Ralph and Hildreth Jacobs. He was raised on the family ranch in Keating with his older brother Curtis, joining the hay crew and helping with the sheep and cattle at an early age. He attended Keating Elementary and graduated from Baker High School in 1979 with many FFA awards in tractor driving and swine showmanship.
Perry loved to fly, and he went to Mt. Hood Community College to earn his private pilot’s license. In June of 1982, he married Corinna Markgraf and they settled on the family ranch in Keating and raised their three children. In an effort to supplement farm income, Perry started and managed a small dairy, did some contract haying, and eventually got his contractor’s license. He worked for Stockade Supply for several years, did some contract work, before hiring on with the Oregon Department of Transportation, working on the Richland crew.
In 1997, Perry and Corinna moved their family to a neighboring property, adjoining the family ranch in Keating. He loved the challenge of farming, raising kids and cattle and being active in the Keating and Baker County communities. He was a volunteer EMT and firefighter for Keating Rural Fire, and an active member in the Baker County Search and Rescue, specializing in rope rescue and the dive team.
Perry retired from ODOT in 2020 to devote his time to ranching and family. He was very proud of each of his kids as they grew up, working in each of their chosen careers, marrying people he liked and giving him grandkids to play with. Perry loved to camp and fish and hunt in the mountains. He loved to sit around the campfire with family and friends — he was great at flipping fish and pancakes as he cooked over the campfire!
Perry is survived by his wife, Corinna; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Kelly Jacobs; his daughters and sons-in-law, Katy and Derral Thomas, and Alyssa and Dillon Lohner; his mother, Hildreth; and his brother, Curtis, and his family. Perry was Papa to six grandchildren, Rylan and Hadley Jacobs, Makenna and Kallee Thomas, and Lane and Leah Lohner.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Ralph; and his cousin, Beverly.
If desired, donations can be made to Keating Rural Fire Protection District, Baker County Search and Rescue, or the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.