Phyllis Galloway
Baker City, 1922-2021
Phyllis Lorna Chee Galloway of Baker City peacefully went home with her Maker on Jan. 11, 2021, a month shy of her 99th birthday, at Settler’s Park (assisted living) in Baker City.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours.
She was born on Feb. 2, 1922, in Australia to Thomas and Harriet Matilda Kells Chee, and one of 12 children. Her brothers and sisters were Thomas Henry, Harriet Matilda, Alma Elizabeth, Edward Charles, Victor John, Doris Rose, Eileen Alena, Mavis Jean, Ethel (Connie Bartroff), Veronica May, and Loraine Frances. Phyllis had three sisters who also came to America, choosing names they preferred — Carol from Texas and Arizona, Judy from Massachusetts, and Connie from Seattle. Phyllis was the last survivor of her brothers and sisters.
In 1972, Phyllis married World War II veteran Harry J. Galloway in a Las Vegas chapel. They met when Harry worked in Melbourne, Australia. Harry passed on Nov. 1, 2015. They traveled extensively around the world with Harry’s pipeline jobs and settled in Baker City.
Phyllis was an excellent bowler, volunteered at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center and the Baker City Senior Center, and loved fishing and picking berries in the mountains with Harry. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed watching her favorite basketball team, the Portland Trail Blazers, after whom she fondly named her Australian silky dog.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews in Australia, including Mavis’ son, Barry Bazley, whom she helped raise when she was still in Melbourne. He stayed in touch with Phyllis and held a special spot in her heart. Having had no children of her own, she had two stepchildren, Evelyn Shelton (Donald) and Charles Dale Galloway (Marjorie), and a granddaughter, Sierra Galloway, all of Pennsylvania. She also had stepgrandchildren, Jon, David and Edward Patton, who spent numerous summers in Baker City with her and Harry. Stepson Elwood Patton (Carolyn) worked construction with Harry in Alaska and was a special person to both Harry and Phyllis.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Phyllis’ good friend, Tamara Pearce, for the devotion and care they gave Phyllis to make her more comfortable.
Phyllis’ and Harry’s remains will be buried together in Orcutt’s Cemetery at Noxen, Pennsylvania. Instead of flowers, donations, remembrances, and contributions can be sent to The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Phyllis' family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
