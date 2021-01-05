Quinten Stephens
Haines, 1995-2020
Quinten James Stephens, 25, of Haines, died on Dec. 24, 2020, at Fruitland, Idaho.
A celebration of his life took place on Jan. 2.
Quin was born on Sept. 28, 1995, at La Grande to Delbert and Sam (Janelle) Stephens. He graduated high school from the North Powder Charter School in 2014. Quin was an all-star football player; he also played basketball very well.
After high school, Quin worked as a rancher and a horse trainer. He was a cowboy; he worked at the Roaring Springs Ranch, and his last place of employment was the Beef Northwest feedlot. Quin loved sports, riding horses, working cattle, and breaking horses. He taught himself how to play the guitar and took up leather working, which he loved to do.
Quin won two buckles riding ranch saddle broncs; he loved to ride, but he mostly chose to ride in rodeos that gave the winners a cash prize rather than buckles.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he was an avid Trump supporter.
Quinten is survived by his parents, Delbert and Sam (Whiting) Stephens of Haines; his brothers, Michael Stephens of Klamath Falls, Dustin Stephens of North Powder, and Ethan Stephens of Haines; his sisters, Jessilyn Kandle of Redding, California, and Savanah Carrico of Rexburg, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Stephens; and his brother, Rick Stephens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Quin Stephens memorial fund (Umpqua Bank) through Gray’s West & Co. 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for Quin’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
