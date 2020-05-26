Raelene Maddox
Baker City, 1944-2020
Raelene Florene Maddox, 73, of Baker City, died on May 19, 2020, at her home.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Raelene was born on Dec. 16, 1946, at Abilene, Texas, to Raymond DeFrenne and Mary Minor (Axe) DeFrenne. She graduated high school in 1965. On July 20, 1968, Raelene married James Maddox at Santa Rosa, California. Together they had two children, James and Mary. Raelene’s main occupation was being a mother and housewife, but she also worked for the health care industry for 40 years until her retirement in 2008. She enjoyed crafts, computer graphics and spending time with her family. She was very proud to have raised two very successful children.
Raelene is survived by her husband of 53 years, James E. Maddox of Baker City; her son, James C. Maddox of Hawaii; her daughter, Mary LaVelle Miller of Lewistown, Montana; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Minor DeFrenne.
To light a candle in memory of Raelene, or to leave a condolence for her family, go to www.grayswestco.com
