Ralph Allen
Baker City, 1959-2021
Ralph Brian Allen, 62, of Baker City, died on March 29, 2021, at his home with his loving daughters by his side.
Ralph, also known as Brian, was born on Feb. 13, 1959, at Independence, Iowa, to Thorton Allen and Janet Fiffles. Brian obtained his GED and joined the United States Army at the age of 17. He served his country for the better part of four years; Brian earned several awards and medals, including the Army Occupational Medal, a Sharpshooter M16 award, and a German Army Marksmanship Badge.
His hobbies included camping, fishing, traveling, woodcarving, and surviving life. Brian loved his family and friends. He was proud to have traveled half of the world, bought a car he loved, and he was proud to be clean and sober, quitting cigarettes as well. He was happy that he was able to see marijuana legalized. Before he passed, Brian found forgiveness and Jesus.
He will be missed every moment of every day; his family will hold tight to the memories that were made, and they love him dearly and will see him again.
Brian is survived by his daughter, Crystal Allen, and her children, Devyn Efird and Jacob Efird, of Baker City; his daughter, Kimberly Hartford, and her children, Elizabeth Titus, Tasha Titus, Melissa Titus, Lacy Titus, Shyann Reid, and Saherra Hartford of Haines; his sister, Julie Abiles of Arizona; three great-grandchildren, Arya, Luna and Sabastion; and his nephews Josh, Andy, David and Nathan.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Thorton Allen and Janet Fiffles; his son, Roy Allen; his sisters, Virginia Allen Olney and Lilly June Efird; and a niece, Tasha Allen.
