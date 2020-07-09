Ralph Brazofsky
Haines, 1933-2020
Ralph Brazofsky, 86, of Haines, died July 4, 2020, at his residence.
There will be a service for Ralph later on in the summer.
Ralph was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 4, 1933. He lived with his parents, four brothers, and two sisters.
Ralph joined the Army just before his 17th birthday and deployed to Korea in 1951 as a tank commander in the Korean War.
In 1959, he moved to Oregon, where he studied to be a teacher. After graduation, he taught history, social studies, and math at Medford Mid-High and South Medford High School until 1988 when he retired.
He and his wife, Judy, would spend their summers at their small ranch in Haines and moved there full time in 2001. They enjoyed fishing and camping when they were not working on their ranch.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Judy, of 49 years and two sons: Timothy, who lives in Salem with his wife Stephani, and Mike, who lives in Haines with his wife, Korie, and son, Jose.
Memorial contributions in honor of Ralph may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle for Ralph or to leave a condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.