Ralph Loop, 76, formerly of Halfway, died on Oct. 30, 2021, at Wildflower Lodge in La Grande.
Ralph was born on Jan. 23, 1945, in Napa, California.
He married Carolyn Drums and had a son, Tim. They later divorced. Ralph then married Shirley Leep and together they had a son, George.
Ralph worked for Blue Sky filters. He was a workaholic and decided to start his own business called Loop Baghouse, which he and Shirley ran. He spent 30 years of his life building this business alongside his family. After he sold the business and retired he served as a consultant for the company for 10 years.
Ralph lived all over Oregon including Salem, Eugene, Portland, Canby and Halfway.
Ralph’s favorite color was blue. He had a special dog named Zeus that he adored. Ralph was a loyal Portland Trail Blazers fan and he loved fishing. In the last couple years, he was able to spend quality time with his granddaughter Hailey, and Hailey enjoyed sneaking cookies and fun treats of which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Ralph is survived by his sons, George and Tim Loop; his stepdaughter, Tina Middaugh; six grandchildren; his brother, Thomas Loop; and his sisters, Christina Bonn and Charlene Loop.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Margaret Loop; and his sisters Candace Gilbertson and Cindy Juilian.
