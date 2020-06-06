Randy Joseph
Baker County
Randy Joseph died May 27, 2020, at his Baker County home, surrounded by his family and caring first responders.
There will be a celebration of his life involving The Channel Cats, pyrotechnics, grassfed beef, chocolate chip cookies, and Barley Brown’s beer later this summer.
At the age of 69, Randy had exceeded his own estimated life expectancy. In fact, based on both his father’s and grandfather’s deaths at the age of 58, “The Last Birthday Party” was held at the old Mad Matilda’s in October of 2008.
Randy leaves behind a legacy of woodworking that is visible all over the United States in fine homes and businesses, including Baker City Hall and the new Sweet Wife Baking building. He will be remembered most for his stubbornness, wit, work ethic, and dedication to improving his community; all of which are evident in his 2011 achievement of building one of the only locally owned wind farms in the nation. While some might say that he left a lot unfinished, those projects are outweighed by the incredible amount of work he accomplished in his lifetime.
Randy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; his three children: Jenny, Loran, and Wade; and his four grandchildren: Jack, Annalee, Miles and Brooke.
