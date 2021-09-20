Raymond Howerton
Baker City, 1947-2021
Raymond Howerton, 74, of Baker City, died Sept 14, 2021, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving friends and family.
A celebration of his life will take place on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Club, 2005 Valley Ave. in Baker City. Please join family and friends for food, drinks, a good time and story sharing.
Raymond “Ray” Howerton was born Aug. 13, 1947, at Bremerton, Washington. He then moved to Pondosa in Union County and continued school in Baker County where he met tons of friends. He has never missed a class reunion and never forgot a name.
Ray joined the United States Army and was deployed three times, serving from 1966 to 1969. On his first deployment he traveled by ship for 13 days, from Tacoma, Washington, to Vietnam. During this time, Raymond was honored with a Purple Heart.
Ray married his first wife, Debbie, in 1970 and together they had three daughters. They later divorced. Not long after the divorce their 2-year-old daughter, Mary, was diagnosed with cancer; sadly, she lost her fight at age 4. Ray and Debbie remained very close through the years raising their two other daughters.
In 1994 he married Jacquelyn Jones. The two were inseparable and did not like to be apart; she adored Ray and cherished taking care of him. Ray was loud spoken and everyone would tell her, “you’re lucky you’re deaf, he is loud!”
Ray worked for the City of Baker for 21 years until he retired due to medical disabilities. During the years he worked for the city, he also did respite for Step Forward. Even though he had to retire at a very young age due to heart failure he fought death many times! We like to call him our miracle, his family said.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors and was a great hunter and fisherman. He loved getting loads of firewood, the fall season, the color blue and lived by the philosophy that “life is what you make it.” Ray was a die-hard Raider fan and member of “Raider Nation.”
He lived for his grandkids and loved them all very much. He cared about so many people, no one was a stranger and he helped anyone in any way he could. Ray was very proud of his daughters and the lives they were blessed with. Ray was very kind, funny, quick-witted, and the life of the party. “Everybody Loves Raymond.”
Ray is survived by his wife of 27 years, Jacqueline Howerton; his daughters and sons-in-law, Becky and Rus Hull, and Jenny and Victor Sanchez; his stepchildren, Sally Sheeks, Jula and Aitor Ansotegui, Don and Geneva Olson, and Mark and Paige Olson; his brother, Denny Spence; his sisters, Eva Blanger and Audrianne Brunnell; his grandchildren, Richard, Haven, Rei, Tyler and Case Olson, Jacob Shoop, Aspen, Arianna and Gaven Nelson, Xavier, Anaya, and Penelope Sanchez, Daniel Humbert, Brittnee Webb, Aj Ansotegui, Tabbi Groshens, and Samantha Hull; his great-grandbabies, Alexis, Dallas and Isabella; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Howerton; his mother, Lorraine Dawson; his father, Jim Howerton, and stepdad, Dorrel Spence; and his brothers, Barney and Jerry Howerton and D Spence.
A special thanks to Tami, Stephanie and Heart ’N Home Hospice.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Ray the family suggests the Hunt of a Lifetime program through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
