Raymond Hubert
Baker City, 1970-2021
Raymond Lee Hubert, 50, of Baker City, Oregon, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence.
A service will be held at a later date in Baker City. Service details will be announced in the near future.
Raymond was born on May 27, 1970, at Springfield, Oregon, to Willard Hubert and Christine (Humphries) Tatom. Raymond attended high school in Baker City, graduating on April 11, 2011. He went on to study business management, art, and math at Chemeketa Community College.
Raymond was self-employed and worked in general construction, specifically doing concrete work. He enjoyed landscaping, remodeling, drawing, playing the guitar, fishing, barbecuing with family and friends, and watching movies.
He is survived by his mother, Christine Tatom of McMinnville; his brother, Mathew Hubert of Baker City; a son, William M. Hubert of Portland; daughter, Ayla R. Hubert of Baker City; and his granddaughter, Velouria Hubert of Baker City.
Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Willard Hubert, who passed away in 2019.
