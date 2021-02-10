Raymond Hubert

Baker City, 1970-2021

Raymond Lee Hubert, 50, of Baker City, Oregon, died Feb. 3, 2021, at his residence.

A service will be held at a later date in Baker City. Service details will be announced in the near future.

Raymond was born on May 27, 1970, at Springfield, Oregon, to Willard Hubert and Christine (Humphries) Tatom. Raymond attended high school in Baker City, graduating on April 11, 2011. He went on to study business management, art, and math at Chemeketa Community College.

Raymond was self-employed and worked in general construction, specifically doing concrete work. He enjoyed landscaping, remodeling, drawing, playing the guitar, fishing, barbecuing with family and friends, and watching movies.

He is survived by his mother, Christine Tatom of McMinnville; his brother, Mathew Hubert of Baker City; a son, William M. Hubert of Portland; daughter, Ayla R. Hubert of Baker City; and his granddaughter, Velouria Hubert of Baker City.

Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Willard Hubert, who passed away in 2019.

To leave an online condolence for Rayond’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Hubert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.