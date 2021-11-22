Rebecca Marie Henry, 65, of Baker City, peacefully entered into Heaven on Oct. 31, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
A celebration of her life took place Nov. 5 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Baker City.
Rebecca Henry (Springer) was born on Dec. 21, 1955, in Prairie City to Theron Eugene Springer and Dorothy Mae (Davis) Springer. Rebecca worked for her brother, Steve Springer, who owned and operated Sho-Gun Video as the manager. She worked there from the day it opened until the day the business closed its doors.
Rebecca Marie loved fishing, mushrooming, and arts and crafts. She also loved making food and treats for her family and friends. Watching everyone eat Rebecca’s famous fried chicken brought a smile to her face and everyone else’s.
However, her greatest most significant accomplishments in life are her family. She had a great love for each individual in her family and was always looking out for everyone she knew and held dear to her heart. Rebecca was well known for her feistiness and great sense of humor; everyone who loved her loved her personality.
Rebecca is survived by her daughter, Tami (Gordon) Swinyer of Baker City; her son, Joe (Renee) Long of Kurtistown, Hawaii; her brother, Jim Springer of Heppner; her grandchildren, Shelby (Alex) Palmer of Yelm, Washington, Shaylee Clair of Yelm, Shyanne Clair of Burns, and Octavia Holly of Portland; her sister-in-law, Harumi Springer of Baker City; her nephew, Rich (Brandi) Springer of Baker City; her niece, Moko (Rodney) Springer-Moone of Atlanta, and Mandy Springer of Summerville; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Theron Springer; her mother, Dorothy Springer; her infant daughter, Carrie Long; and her brothers, Terry Springer and Steve Springer.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Rebecca’s memory or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
