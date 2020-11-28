Retha Gryder
Formerly of Baker City, 1948-2020
Retha F. Gryder 72, of Bend, a former Baker City resident, died Nov. 18, 2020, at Bend.
At her request, cremation was held. Services under the direction of Coles Tribute Center.
Ms. Gryder was born on Feb. 7, 1948, at Phoenix, Arizona, a daughter of Roland F. and Betty A. (Ballance) Griswold. She was raised in Salem and Canby, and received her education in various locations of Oregon, coming to Baker City from Union in April of 1970.
Ms. Gryder received her CNA (certified nursing assistant) license in Baker City in 1982 and worked in the Cedar Manor Nursing Home for a while before working for private patients for several years. She became disabled and then turned her energies to doing crafting projects and enjoying her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen and Karen Gryder, and a son, David Gryder; and grandchildren, Ryan, Aaron, Austin, Christopher, Michael and Brandon.
She was preceded in death by her mother and a son, Rick.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice through Coles Tribute Center 1950 Place St., Baker City, OR 97814.
To light a candle in memory of Retha, go to www.colestributecenter.com
