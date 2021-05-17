Reva Calhoun
Baker City, 1934-2021
Reva Joy Calhoun, 87, of Baker City, died April 9, 2021, at her home.
A wake in memory of Reva will take place Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. at her home, 3525 Kirkway Drive. Please bring your favorite dish and memories to share.
Reva was born on Jan. 16, 1934, at North Powder to Henry and Tressie (Smith) McClure. She attended North Powder High School and graduated in 1951. Reva married Drexel “Rex” Calhoun at Vancouver, Washington, on Sept. 27, 1952. They were married for 63 years before Rex passed away in 2015.
She worked for Ma Bell in Seattle, and at the Jantzen swimsuit factory. Reva and Rex owned ACE Nursery for 27 years after moving to Baker.
Gardening, learning, taking care of animals and children were all things Reva enjoyed. Reva studied religion, and this resulted in her becoming an ordained minister. She held a deep faith in what she believed.
Reva is survived by her sister, Maizie Marquez of Savanna, Ilinois; her brother, Arnold (Sheila) McClure of Boardman; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by several stepgrandchildren and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Drexel Calhoun; her parents, Henry and Tressie McClure; her brother, Delmer McClure; her sister, Phyllis Hansen; and her beloved son, Jo Calhoun.
Memorial contributions in honor of Reva can be made to Heart ’N Home Hospice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To leave an online condolence for the family and close friends of Reva, go to www.grayswestco.com.
