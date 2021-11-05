Rex Sackett

Rex Eugene Sackett, 72, passed peacefully of an aneurysm on Oct. 30, 2021, at his beloved vacation home in Hells Canyon, sitting on his deck napping and watching the birds with a favorite T-shirt on that read “So many fish, so little time.”
A gathering for friends and relatives to celebrate Rex’s life with Sharon and each other is planned for 2022 in Hells Canyon. Details will be sent out as the date and time nears.
Rex Eugene was born on Aug. 30, 1949, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Larry R. and D. Jeanne (Stutzman) Sackett. He attended Twin Falls High School, graduating in 1967.
In 1969, Rex married Sharon Straughn, beginning 52 years of friendship, love and laughter.
Rex enlisted in the Navy in 1968 and served on fast-attack submarines and as an instructor in anti-submarine warfare, retiring in 1988. During that time he earned his masters’s degree in Software Development. He was employed at Hewlett Packard Printer Division (Boise) from 1990 retiring in 2005.
Rex loved fishing for bass with his wife, family and friends on Brownlee, Oxbow, and Hells Canyon reservoirs. He spent his winters golfing in Las Vegas. As a hobby, Rex enjoyed making fishing rods for family and friends.
Rex is survived by his wife, Sharon; and his siblings, Dona Fuchs (Ed), Doug Pollow (Jim England), Mike Schlagenhauf (Lisa), Lori Schmahl; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Bruce Castoe and Nancy and Kip Wood; 10 nieces and nephews; and nine great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Sackett and Jeanne Schlagenhauf; and his father-in-law, Kenneth Straughn.
In lieu of flowers the family ask you to please consider a donation to your local PBS (Public Broadcasting Station). Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
