Rex Weems
North Powder, 1959-2019
Rex Weems, 60, died on Nov. 4, 2019, while working on his home in North Powder.
A graveside interment and memorial service will take place Saturday, June 13, at 3:30 p.m. at the North Powder Cemetery. Those who knew him are welcome to attend.
Rex was born on April 9, 1959, at Prescott, Arizona, and graduated from Thurston High School in Springfield, Oregon.
He was a hardworking caring man and loving father who sacrificed much to give his children, Erin, Thomas and Josh, a good start in life.
He is also survived by his mother, Veronica Weems; his sisters, Monica and Wendy; his brothers, Daniel, Brian and Shawn; and seven grandchildren.
