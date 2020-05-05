Richard Rudolph
Baker City, 1951-2020
Richard J. Rudolph, 69, of Baker City, died at his home in the wee hours of the morning on April 29, 2020, with his brother, Tony, and his feline companion, Roc, by his side after a valiant battle with mesothelioma.
Per his request there will be no funeral and his ashes will be placed at his favorite fishing spot.
Richard was born on Feb. 6, 1951, at Albany to Betty and Kenneth Rudolph. He was the fourth-oldest of 11 children. Raised in Albany, Richard attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Catholic School, then went on to Albany Union High School and graduated in 1969. Later, he studied wastewater treatment at Linn Benton Community College for two years. When he was 48, he attended Clackamas Community College where he studied Liberal Arts for two years.
He married Beth Vongchanglor on Dec. 9, 1978, at Vancouver, Washington. They divorced in February of 1985. Even though he never remarried or had any children, he loved all of his many nieces and nephews.
Richard lived in various places during his life, including Calita, California, Appleton, Wisconsin, Flagstaff, Arizona, Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Tigard, Aurora and Canby in Oregon before settling in Baker City in 2001. One particular accomplishment that he was the most proud of was designing and building his own house here in Baker City, with a little help from his friends.
His work history includes being a production manager for Timjoist Inc. in Tualatin for about five years and working for the Coca-Cola Company in Wilsonville, where he was the production manager for 10 years. After he moved to Baker City he was hired on as a handyman in 2002 for Nelson Real Estate. He enjoyed that job for six years and the management and staff loved him.
He was an avid sports fan and cheered on the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle Sea-hawks, Seattle Mariners and the Oregon State Beavers. He loved the outdoors, especially in the fall, and enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, drawing, painting, gardening, writing and music.
Richard lived by the Golden Rule and enjoyed helping people. After being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000, Richard later found out that he was a good candidate for Deep Brain Stimulation therapy or DBS. He had the procedure and it helped him so much that he volunteered to be an advocate for those with Parkinson’s who had questions about his experience. He called his endeavor Movers & Shakers. He also enjoyed Tai Chi classes at Community Connection where he greeted everyone with a smile and loved reaching out to new members and helping them learn the moves.
Richard is survived by his sister, Barbara Sanders, and her husband, Mike, of Green Valley, Arizona; his brothers Lindsay Rudolph of Vancouver, Washington, John Rudolph and his wife, Susan, of Portland, David Rudolph and his wife, Libby, of Baker City, and Tony Rudolph and his wife, Sherry, of Baker City; his nieces, Amy, Ashley, Alexia, Jordan, Sarah, Erika, Leslie, Lisa, Nicole and Shelly; his nephews, Thomas, Lindsay, Joe, Brian, Lee, Koby, J.C., Robby, Tee, Jack, Patrick, Shane and Phillip.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Tom Fulcer, and Mick and Gerry Rudolph; and his sisters, Patricia “Trish” Stoelting and LaVonna “Vonnie” McPherson.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Richard, the family suggests Community Connection (provides Meals on Wheels, food bank) or Best Friends (animal care and rescue) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
