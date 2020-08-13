‘Rick’ Toubeaux
Baker City, 1948-2020
Richard Paul “Rick” Toubeaux, 72, of Baker City, died Aug. 7, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his wife and family.
A private memorial will be scheduled at a later date at Rick’s favorite place, the cabin he built for his family.
Rick was born on April 15, 1948, at Highland Park, Michigan, to Ernest Toubeaux and Lois Kackley Toubeaux. He attended Laquinta High School, graduating in 1966. Rick met Pam Hruden and the two were married in Orange County, California, on Jan. 11, 1969.
Rick worked for himself beginning in 1985. He envisioned himself an entrepreneur and was successful in every business he was involved in. His most significant success was being the owner of Oregon Trail Sports — he was the hardest-working man on this planet. When Rick wasn’t working, he did take time to do things he enjoyed, such as hunting and music.
Rick is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pamela of Baker City; his daughters, Michelle Toubeaux of South Fork, Colorado, and Nicole Toubeaux of La Grande; six grandchildren, Richie Scott, Kenny Gill, Mason Handy, Logan Handy, Alexis Knadle, and Timmy Knadle, along with one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his sister, Patricia.
To light a candle for Rick or to leave a condolence for his family, go to www. grayswestco.com
