Ritha Wilcox

Ritha Mae Wilcox, 66, died Oct. 28, 2021, of COVID-related complications.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Ritha, a longtime resident of Baker City and alumnus of Baker High School, was known and loved by many. Ritha’s life was not about her work, but she did have a passion for helping victims and survivors of domestic violence and helped contribute to the success of MayDay in the 1990s. Her greatest love and passion though were for her friends and family.
Ritha met and married the love of her life, Carl Wilcox, in high school. She and Carl enjoyed life and adventure with their daughter Sasha, living in Texas, California, and the Willamette Valley before returning to Baker City.
Following Carl’s death, Ritha met her longtime partner, Tom Eaton. The birth of her granddaughter, Morgan, was one of the greatest joys of Ritha’s life, and Morgan shared that love for her grandmother, remaining by her side to the end.
Ritha was a central factor in her birth family of five sisters and a brother, as well as their children. She and her sisters were known for being close, for their laughter, and their love. They were bound inextricably, and as an older sister, Ritha was a beautiful, fun, important part of their childhood and adulthood, and her presence will be greatly missed every day.
Ritha is survived by her daughter, Sasha Gazley, and her son-in-law, Leonard Gazley; her granddaughters, Morgan Gazley and Ashlyn Reynolds, and Ashlyn’s four children, Wyatt, Olivia, Damien and Darrell; her mother, Irene Estabrooks; her sisters, Winnie Dodge, Stella Estabrooks, Elizabeth Estabrooks, Theresa Johnson and Kelly Finch; her brother, Michael Estabrooks; as well as 22 nieces and nephews and 43 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ritha was preceded in death by her father, Paul Estabrooks; her husband, Carl Wilcox; her longtime partner, Tom Eaton; and her nephew, Richard Finch.
Memorial contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To light a candle in Ritha’s memory or to offer online condolences to her family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
