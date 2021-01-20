Robert Butler
Baker City, 1929-2020
Robert Lee Butler, 91, of Baker City, died on Jan. 14, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
A celebration of his life took place on Jan. 17.
Bob was born on Nov. 9, 1929, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Winona (Stanbra) and Herbert Butler. He grew up with two brothers and one sister. He graduated from high school in 1947 and then enlisted in the Army. He served in Korea as a corporal and was honorably discharged in 1951.
He returned to Sioux Falls where he married Lois Elaine Almont and started a family. The couple moved to Oregon in 1961. They had 5 children: Kathy, Dennis, Carol, Lori and Letta.
His careers included working as a police officer in Beaverton and as a foreman at General Motors Parts Division in Beaverton. In 1975 he purchased a Texaco gas and grocery store in Barview, Oregon, which he owned until he retired and moved to Ogema, Minnesota, in 1984. There he fished, drove long-haul truck, had a short stint as a bus driver, made maple syrup, did some ice fishing, worked with his brother, Dwayne, with refrigeration, and was a caretaker at a retirement home in Frazee.
On Jan. 13, 2001, he lost his wife, Lois, and moved back to Western Oregon, and on June 28, 2004, he married Millie Ilene Hickerson in Beaverton. They moved to Baker City in February of 2005. He became an avid gardener, planting many different flowers and plants in his yard, making a beautiful display for all to enjoy over the years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and long drives, all with his dog Jake by his side.
His wife, Millie, passed away on Feb. 11, 2013. Bob continued his gardening and yard work, enjoying time with family and friends. Jake, his constant companion, then passed away on Aug. 22, 2016. He puttered around and continued loving his yard until he gained a whole new family on Feb. 14, 2019, with Heart ’N Home Hospice.
He didn’t think he wanted any more family or friends, but quickly changed his mind when they all won his heart over with their amazing care and love. Bob’s family is eternally grateful to Heart ’N Home Hospice for the peace of mind and love they extended to our whole family.
We will never be able to thank the care team enough, his family said. Our hearts are full.
Bob is survived by his son, Dennis Butler of Scio; his four daughters, Kathy Carey and her husband, Virgil of Helena, Montana, Carol Hammon of Baker City, Lori Ultsch and her husband, Kyle of Calimesa, California, and Letta Benner and her husband, Archie of Pocatello, Idaho.
Bob was preceded in death by both of his wives, Lois and Millie; his parents, brothers and one great-grandson.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the American Heart Association through Gray’s West & Company Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814. To leave an online condolence for Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
