Robert Cartwright
Formerly of Baker City, 1946-2021
Robert A. Cartwright, 74, died June 9, 2021, at Omaha, Nebraska.
His memorial service, with full military honors, took place Thursday, June 17 at West Center Chapel in Omaha.
Robert was born on June 19, 1946, at Baker City. He grew up at Weatherby, and attended college in Ontario.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Mike Cartwright and Marci Cartwright-Anderson (Jon); his grandchildren, Alex, Jane and Jill; his sister, Linda E. Smith; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gary Heather (Lois), and Norm Martin (Sharon); and many nieces and nephews.
