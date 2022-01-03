Robert George
Baker City, 1944-2021
Robert George, 77, of Baker City, died Dec. 16, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
A celebration of his life for all family and friends will be announced this spring.
Robert Franklin George was born on May 26, 1944, in Tacoma, Washington. He was raised in Baker and attended Tiedemann, South Baker Grade School, Baker Middle School, and graduated from Baker High School. Following high school he joined the armed service with the Marines serving from 1961-1965 where he specialized in Communication Electronics. This was one of his proudest accomplishments.
Robert was married three times. First to Bonnie Halm from 1965-1972, together they had two children. He then was married to Rose Miano from 1972-1991. In 1993 he had found the one he would spend his life with, Sayonna Ragsdale.
In his early years, Robert worked for his father, Omer George, at his Harley motorcycle shop in Baker. While living in Portland he worked as a supervisor at Montgomery Wards and built trucks at Freightliners. When he moved back to Baker he was employed as a motorcycle mechanic at Cliff’s Saws and Cycles for several years.
Robert absolutely loved motorcycles. During his younger years he enjoyed flat track racing and won several first place trophies. He loved riding dirt bikes with his brother, Bill George, best friends, Gary Baxter, Ross Brinton, and several others. He rode his dirt bike into every mountain lake around Baker Valley including street bike riding with wife Sayonna. He also enjoyed snowmobile riding.
Robert was into black powder shooting and leather making, he made his clothes, and gear for muzzleloading rendezvous. He adored reading, loved The History Channel and watching Perry Mason, he could tell you how every single episode would end.
In later years, he decided he would start grilling. Robert mastered ribs, and made the best chicken wings. He also played guitar, sang and had a band with friend Jerry when living in Portland.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sayonna George; his daughter, Amy George Hammond; his stepdaughters, Robin Cummings and Justin Loftis; his brother, William George; his grandchildren, Tyler Bieker, Hunter Gandy and Amanda Lee; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Adelene Hanson; his father, Omer George; his son, Robert George Jr.; and his sister, Susan Schaan.
For those who would like to make a donation in Robert’s memory the family suggests either Hope4paws or the Shop with a Hero program through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834. Online condolences can be made www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
