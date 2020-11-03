Robert Harrison
Formerly of Baker City, 1964-2020
Robert Merrill Harrison, 56, formerly of Baker City, died on Oct. 1, 2020, at Phoenix, Arizona.
His memorial service and dedication of the grave will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in Baker City.
Bob was born on July 24, 1964, at Baker, the first child of Robert and Marilyn Harrison. Bob was always helping his younger brothers, Steve, Mike and John, and his parents. As Bob grew older he became fascinated with computers and taught his three younger brothers, family and friends to enjoy and use computers. When Bob was in high school in the evenings he taught computer classes to teachers in Baker and La Grande. The teachers complimented him, saying, “You are more amazing than computers, Thank You.”
Bob was an honor student in high school. During graduation he was designated as the one who stood at the podium and read the names of each graduate as they came up to receive their diploma.
He went to college at Brigham Young University. While there he worked at Western Watts to further his computer knowledge. He developed computer programs and set up the whole system for the company. The computer programs and setup system caught the eye at company headquarters and Bob was offered a job in the East. However he turned down the offer to stay in the West and start his own companies.
He married Mindy Sorensen from Fallon, Nevada. They have six children — four girls, Shaylee, Marissa, Amber and Maddison, and twin boys, Trevor and Triston. They bought a home in Orem, Utah, and worked together to remodel it and made a beautiful place to raise their children.
Bob became one of the pioneers of high-speed internet and started a company in Springville, Utah, he named Air Switch. It grew to over 300 employees in Utah and Idaho. He expanded his businesses to include a call center in the Philippines so his clients could get any help they needed 24-7.
Bob also got very involved with real estate. He first created First Federal Mortgage, which was designed to help people having problems financing a home. He broadened the business to include buying, remodeling, and reselling homes to the public. He was also heavily involved in buying land and the development of the housing projects in Saratoga Spring and Eagle Mountain, both in Utah. Bob was always very generous and caring. During his dealings in real estate, he always focused on helping people find the house they could call home.
Bob went to Mexico to see about expanding his business and found a beautiful place south of Mazatlan on a beach. He bought land there and also built a beautiful large resort home. Family members spent enjoyable times there.
Bob will be missed by family and friends. With Heavenly Father’s plan of Salvation, we know some day we will be reunited with him, his family said.
Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com
