Robert McCumber
Mount Vernon
Robert Burl McCumber, 74, died Aug. 31, 2021, at his home in Mount Vernon, Oregon, surrounded by family.
His graveside service will take place Sunday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Moon Creek Cemetery, west of Mount Vernon. Full military honors will be provided in respect and appreciation for his 34 years of service to our country. Friends will be invited to join the family for a reception following the ceremony.
Robert was born in La Grande, the youngest of five children born to Frank (Dick) and Hilda McCumber. The family moved from the Baker Valley to the town of Mount Vernon in 1950. Robert grew up in Mount Vernon, making lifelong friends and connections.
Robert served in the US Army for 34 years. His service included being in Korea during the Vietnam War, stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, working as a Drill Instructor at Fort Gordon, Georgia, stationed with the US Army in Berlin, Germany, and stationed with the US Army in Anchorage, Alaska. Robert finished out his military career in the US Army Reserve. Robert was always very proud of his time in the military and had a very strong love for his country and community.
After leaving the active-duty military, Robert and family moved back to Mount Vernon. Robert had various jobs throughout his post-military life, including log truck driver, car salesman, propane truck driver, and highway maintenance specialist for the Oregon Department of Transportation. Robert retired from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Robert was always there to serve and help others. Throughout his life he helped many, many people with their journey to sobriety. Robert spent many years as a volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and working with his wife, Charlotte, training countless people life saving CPR/First Aid.
Robert never knew a stranger; his larger-than-life energy and amazing sense of humor touched hundreds of lives and will be truly missed every day.
Robert is survived by his brothers, Roger and Lyle McCumber; his wife, Charlotte McCumber; his children, James McCumber, Ryan McCumber (wife), Charissa (Rissy) Palmer, Larry Palmer (husband) and Shawna Clark, Jamey Clark (husband); his grandchildren, Travis Palmer, James Robert McCumber, Audra Shaffer, Arron Palmer, Dereke Clark and Angle Leigh McCumber; and two great-grandchildren, Mabel Clark and Amellia (Millie) Palmer.
Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother; his older brother, Neil McCumber; and his older sister, Millie McCumber (Hickerson) (Butler).
The family would like those who wish to donate, to please send a donation in Robert’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project through Driskill Memorial Chapel, 241 S. Canyon Blvd., John Day, OR 97845.
To offer online condolences to his family, or to light a candle in his memory, go to www.driskillmemorialchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.