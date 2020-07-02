Robert Stone
Baker City, 1961-2002
Robert Eugene Stone, 58, of Baker City, died June 23, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Robert was born on Dec. 25, 1961, at Sacramento, California, to John Stone and Neva Fugate. He attended Camas High School. In 1980, Robert joined the Army and served for 3 years.
He became a certified caregiver and worked for the State of Oregon as an individual caregiver for 11 years. He enjoyed fishing with his grandkids, camping with his family, watching football with his son, and spending time with his wife, Thelma.
Robert had many accomplishments in his life, but his family feels that his greatest accomplishment was being a husband, father, brother and papa.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Thelma Stone of Baker City; sister, Mary Stone of Idaho; brothers, Mike Stone of California, David Fugate of California, and Mark Austin of Washington; children, Katie Rick of California, Virginia Hanewinckel of Oregon, Devin Jean and spouse, Kourtney Duncan, of Oregon, Heather Havens and spouse, Michael Havens, of Oregon, and Alisha Austin and spouse, Steven Lenhardt, of Oregon; grandchildren, Lilian Butterfield, Makyah Butterfield, Damian Davey, Zakary Davey, Skylar Butterfield, Kolby Jean, Koraline Hacker, Syrinx Havens, and Evodi Havens; and great- grandchildren, Jayson Horn, Karder Horn, and Eoinn Baltzel. He is also survived by many amazing nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Stone; mother, Neva Fugate; and his dogs, Penut and Babe.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bill (the really nice friend) and many of the community members. To light a candle in memory of Robert, or to leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.