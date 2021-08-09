Robert Thomas

Robert “Bob” Thomas
Halfway, 1950-2021
Robert "Bob" Thomas passed away Wednesday Aug. 4, 2021, at his home in Halfway, Oregon, at the age of 70. At Robert's request there will be no memorial service.
Robert was born in Baker, Oregon, on Oct. 29, 1950, to Robert William Thomas and Marie Christene Bennett Thomas. He was educated at Halfway Elementary and Halfway High School. After graduating high school in 1969 he went on to obtain his teaching degree from Eastern Oregon University.
Bob spent the majority of his life as a rancher in Pine Valley. Some of his fondest memories were of running cattle on Snake River.
Robert did get the chance to see the United States and some parts of Canada by spending 17 years as a long-haul truck driver. But his heart was always at home in Halfway.
He was an avid outdoorsman and never passed up a chance to go hunting and fishing. His favorite place to be was in the mountains on a good sure-footed stout horse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie, along with three of his four siblings.
Bob is survived by his son, Lucas Thomas (Halfway); daughter, Michelle Thomas (Halfway); sister, Francis Bennett; four grandchildren, Katelynn and Maximus Thomas and Robert and Kayie Hack; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Bob, the family suggests making them to the Horse Stable at the Pine Valley Fairgrounds or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation through Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834.
