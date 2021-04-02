Robert Williams Jr.
Baker City
Robert (Bob) Williams Jr., 91, of Baker City, died peacefully on March 27, 2021, in his home in the arms of his wife and his son, Rod.
His graveside service took place Friday, April 2, at the Eagle Valley Cemetery in Richland. Pastor Troy Teeter of the First Church of the Nazarene in Baker City officiated.
Born and raised in Richland to Robert (Bob) and Elva (Waelty), he married the love of his life, Ethelyn (Randall), in 1951 soon after she graduated high school. They soon had three children. Bob worked as a sawyer for Ellingson Lumber Company until his retirement in 1994, shortly before the mill closed.
Bob loved the outdoors, especially the Wallowas, and enjoyed many family trips to the mountains hunting, fishing and camping. Family vacation road trips were an almost annual tradition to explore new sights. He had many interests and hobbies including remodeling houses, fixing appliances, woodworking, old cars, and he even learned how to fly an airplane. He loved archaeology and historical information and traveled both the Oregon Trail and the Lewis and Clark Trail.
After retirement he filled his time volunteering at Meals on Wheels, the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, the Baker Heritage Museum, and the Baker Rural Fire Department. He and Eth also then took the opportunity to explore places that interested them around the world via cruises and country tours. They especially enjoyed a trip through the Panama Canal, after reading a documentary about its construction.
Bob was eventually sidelined by the effects of diabetes but he didn’t let that keep him from continuing to be as active and engaged with people as he possibly could. He continued to find ways to improve the world around him.
Survivors include his wife, Ethelyn; his sons, Dan (Sue) Williams and Rod (Jacque) Williams; his daughter, Linda (TJ) Lively; his sister, Dorothy Randall; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Lorene (Chandler) and Isla (Graven).
Memorial contributions in Bob’s honor can be made to the Baker Heritage Museum, or, per his wishes, to the charity of one’s choice through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
To offer online condolences to Bob’s family, go to www.grayswestco.com
