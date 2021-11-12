Rodd Bunch
Durkee, 1957-2021
Rodd Bunch, 64, a longtime Durkee resident, was able to spend his last day on Earth doing what he loved — working cows with family — before he passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, from an undetected fast moving infection.
A celebration of his very full life will be take place at the Durkee Community Building on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. followed by his favorite meal. We will be celebrating outside in God’s country where he was most comfortable, so please come dressed comfortably and warmly with a blanket and feel free to wear your hat.
Rodd Duane Bunch was born on Feb. 16, 1957, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Baker City to Duane and Jean Bunch. Rodd attended grade school in Durkee and graduated from Baker High School in 1975. During high school, he was active in sports and FFA. His junior year, he placed second in the State FFA public speaking contest and received his State Farmer Degree his senior year.
After high school, he attended Treasure Valley Community College for a year and then transferred to Blue Mountain Community College and graduated with an associate of science degree in Production Agriculture. After college, he returned home to Durkee to the family ranch.
Rodd married Rhea Woods on Sept. 12, 1981, in Durkee at the old school house. They had two children — Charlene Nicole, born on Aug. 5, 1984, and Levi Andrew, born on Oct. 29, 1986. Rodd and Rhea could be found at all the kids’ activities — sports, 4-H, FFA, and rodeo. They shared 32 happy years together before Rhea was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in December of 2013.
Rodd started a companionship with neighbor and lifelong family friend, Heather Vaughan. They shared several wonderful years together being Papa and Mimi to their four grandkids: Rio (7), Cash (5), Sage (2), and Brim (3 months). They were the light of Rodd’s life. The grandkids loved to come and do cow work with Papa on horseback or in the “side side” and have picnics at the cabin. Rodd was in Roseburg just a week ago to watch Rio and Cash play in their last soccer game of the season. He never missed a birth or birthday and was a very devoted Papa.
A favorite time of the year for Rodd was spring. Neighbors helping neighbors roping and branding calves with a hearty dinner and cold drink to cap the day. He worked very closely with his family on the ranch and enjoyed the company of his family and friends very much! He was humbled and amazed by the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community upon Rhea’s passing. Every call, message, or card truly meant the world to him. He was fortunate enough to have many treasured relationships with family and friends.
Rodd was active in the Durkee community and Baker County. He was past president of the Baker County Cattlemen’s Association and a 4-H leader for many years of the Durkee Livestock Club. He is on the Durkee Preservation District Board, Burnt River RFPA, a past board member of the SWCD, and the Taylor Grazing Board. He was a member of the Baker Elks Lodge and the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. He is also chairman of the Durkee Community Corps. He was a staple at every Durkee function, including the Durkee Steak Feed starting as a young kid helping when it was held by the Burnt River to now when it is held in Baker.
Rodd is survived by his companion and love, Heather Vaughan; his daughter and son-in-law, Charlene and Kyle Henrikson, and grandkids, Rio, Cash and Sage, of Roseburg; his son and daughter-in-law, Levi and Amanda Bunch, and grandson, Brim, of Durkee; his mother, Jean Bunch of Durkee; his sister, Susan Bunch of La Grande, his sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Chuck Buchanan of Durkee; his mother-in-law, Ione Woods of Fruitland, Idaho; as well as other close family, and many very dear friends.
Rodd was preceded in death by his father, Duane Bunch; and his wife, Rhea Bunch.
Contributions in memory of Rodd can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Snake River Chapter, or the Baker County Livestock Producers Foundation Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OtR 97834. Online condolences can be made at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
