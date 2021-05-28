Roger Kennedy
Baker CIty, 1940-2021
James Roger Kennedy, 80, of Baker City, died March 29, 2021, in his home.
To honor Roger’s wishes, there will not be a service. However, a short, informal celebration of life picnic will take place Friday, June 11 at noon at Geiser-Pollman Park. It will be a no-host BYOP (bring your own picnic) due to COVID-19 issues. If you would like to join, please pack a lunch and bring a picnic blanket or camp chair.
Roger was born on Nov. 21, 1940, at Baker to George and Maxine (Wanker) Kennedy. He was the youngest of four children, born after an older brother, Robert, and two older sisters, Donna and Marilyn. He graduated from Baker High School in 1959, then started his college education at Eastern Oregon State College. He returned to Baker in 1960 to take over the family business after his father’s health declined. In 1961 he became the sole owner of Kennedy’s Eastside Grocery. On Aug. 1, 1964, Judy Kennedy became his wife. They raised four sons, Rick, Ryan, Kyle and Kevin.
Roger was widely known throughout Baker City for his fun-loving personality, especially by students of Brooklyn Elementary School who would stop by every day for their candy fix. He enjoyed scenic drives throughout Eastern Oregon and short day hikes when he could get away from the store. He loved music, especially Elvis, and played numerous instruments, including the guitar, banjo, ukulele, harmonica, and mouth harp. He also loved learning about American history and collecting rare coins.
He is survived by his sister, Donna; his four children; and two grandchildren. The family sincerely appreciates all of the wonderful help he received from his friends and the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center.
Roger was preceded in death by George, Maxine, Robert, Judy, and sister Marilyn.
You can also pay tribute by leaving a note on his digital tribute wall, donating to Northeast Oregon Compassion Center through Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814, or by planting a tree in memory of Roger by going to www.grayswestco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.